Barcelona midfielder has “four months to decide his future” – Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona could be set for a big season. Having already won the Spanish Super Cup, they are in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, as well as being five points clear at the top of La Liga.

Xavi Hernandez has transformed the team since his arrival in November 2021, and his first full season could be a great one. One of the big reasons for his success has been the midfield, with the likes of Gavi and Pedri having shone in the Blaugrana shirt.

Those two, along with Sergio Busquets and Frenkie De Jong, have been regular starters under Xavi, which has meant that Franck Kessie has rarely featured. The Ivorian was considered a big signing when he joined last summer from AC Milan, but he has struggled to adapt to Spanish football.

Despite having been at the club for less than a year, Kessie could be out of the door in the summer, and has been linked with a move away. Fabrizio Romano believes that the rest of this season is crucial in determining Kessie’s future at the club.

“Franck Kessie will see his future decided in the next 3/4 months. He has to show his best skills, otherwise he could leave Barca in the summer.”

Kessie has yet to impress club officials since his move from Milan, but he will have his opportunity to shine. However, with Barcelona’s difficult financial situation, he may be moved on in the summer anyway.