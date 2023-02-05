Barcelona move eight points clear in La Liga title race with dominant Sevilla win

Barcelona have moved eight points clear at the top of La Liga thanks to an impressive 3-0 win over Sevilla.

La Blaugrana were under pressure to react to Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Mallorca earlier in the day and Xavi’s charges passed their test in style.

Despite struggling to make any inroads against a determined Sevilla side before the break, the home side powered on after the restart, with three quickfire goals at the Camp Nou.

Jordi Alba burst into the box to fire home his first goal of the season before teenage star Gavi gambled on Raphinha’s superb cross to poke home a second.

Raphinha’s fine performance was then rewarded with a goal in the dying minutes as he stepped inside to sweep home Alba’s pass.

Victory at the Camp Nou extends Barcelona’s winning run to 14 games across all competitions, ahead of travelling to Villarreal next weekend, with struggling Sevilla at home to Mallorca.

Images via Getty Images