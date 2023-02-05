Barcelona and Atletico Madrid considering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are considering a bold move to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the club this summer.

The Gabonese international is now surplus to requirements at Chelsea following the January arrivals of Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix.

Blues boss Graham Potter opted to remove him from the updated Champions League squad earlier this month in order to bring in Mudryk and Felix.

Official. João Félix, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernández have been added to Chelsea Champions League squad 🚨🔵 #CFC Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been taken out of the squad. pic.twitter.com/lYmVp7AiY8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2023

La Blaugrana were linked with a January bid for the 33-year-old but they were blocked due to FIFA’s rules on players returning to a club after featuring for them in the same season.

Aubameyang is certain to leave Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2023/24 season, with Chelsea prepared to accept a cut price transfer, to offload the veteran forward from their superstar squad.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Barcelona are monitoring the situation with interest, alongside links with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.