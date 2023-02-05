Axel Witsel set for Atletico Madrid extension

Atletico Madrid star Axel Witsel is set to trigger a contract extension clause at the club this month.

Witsel joined Los Roiblancos on a free transfer at the start of the 2022/23 campaign following his departure from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The 34-year-old signed a 12 month contract on his arrival in Madrid, with the option to extend his deal, if he starts or plays over 45 minutes in 25 matches in all competitions.

Witsel has been a key player for Diego Simeone in his debut season in Spain, with 14 La Liga starts, covering in defence and midfield, and he needs to just two more games to secure a new deal.

Atletico are happy to activate the clause with reports from Marca claiming sporting director Andrea Berta is already working on the details of his deal until June 2024.

Simeone wants to retain Witsel’s experience ahead of next season, despite links with the MLS, and the new contract could be signed in March.