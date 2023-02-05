Athletic Club duo linked with summer moves to the Premier League

Athletic Club will be dreaming of European football next season, despite a difficult start to 2023. The Basque side currently sit in seventh, two points behind Real Betis in La Liga’s Europa Conference place.

Betis’ defeat to Celta Vigo on Saturday, coupled with Athletic’s victory over Cadiz on Friday night, has closed the gap between the two sides. Oihan Sancet starred in that win, scoring a hattrick against their Andalusian opponents. The 22-year-old now has seven goals this season, and has starred for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Unsurprisingly, his performances have alerted clubs across Europe, and Fichajes report that the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are plotting a summer move for the midfielder.

His Athletic teammate Nico Williams is also expected to be the subject of much interest. The winger turned down a move to Aston Villa in January, but the Villains are likely to come back in for him in the summer. Liverpool have also expressed an interest in Williams, who has a release clause of €50m.

Athletic Club will hope that they can secure European football with the pair this season, as they could be without them from next campaign.

Image via Pablo Vinas