Arsenal and Liverpool to compete for out of contract Real Madrid forward

Real Madrid appear to be taking a hard line when it comes to the contract renewals of certain first team players. Nacho Fernandez, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio are all out of contract in the summer, but their club is unlikely to provide much leeway in negotiations over the coming weeks and months.

All three has contributed well of late for Real Madrid, as Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to rely on his squad following numerous injuries. Asensio starred in Thursday’s victory over Valencia, scoring a stunning opener on the way to a 2-0 win.

Asensio has been at Real Madrid since 2014, when he joined from Real Mallorca, who Los Blancos play in La Liga on Sunday. However, he could be set to leave after nine years if terms can’t be agreed over a new deal, but he is unlikely to be short of options if he does leave.

The Express, as per MD, report that Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing Asensio on a free transfer in the summer, and the player’s representative will travel to England next week to discuss terms with both clubs.

Asensio wants to remain in the Spanish capital, but he may be forced to leave if Real Madrid don’t adjust their contract demands for the 27-year-old.

