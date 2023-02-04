Xavi remains optimistic over Sergio Busquets renewal

For the first time in four La Liga matches, Barcelona will play their league fixture after Real Madrid. Los Blancos face Mallorca in the early kick-off on Sunday (14:00CET), while Barca host Sevilla later in the day (21:00CET).

Barcelona’s lead at the top of the table could be cut to two points by the time they take on Sevilla, so head coach Xavi Hernandez will be determined to secure three points. However, their opponents are on the comeback trail, having won their last two La Liga fixtures after a miserable first half of the campaign.

Xavi is under no illusions as to how difficult their test will be on Sunday, despite Sevilla’s struggles this season.

“Sevilla are a difficult opponent despite their results. (Jorge) Sampaoli is a great coach and things are going to be difficult for us.”

Xavi will once again rely on captain Sergio Busquets to lead Barcelona into the game on Sunday. The 34-year-old’s future remains up in the air, with his contract expiring in the summer, and reports have suggested that he is willing to remain at the club for another year.

Xavi appeared optimism when asking about his skipper, but he insists that the ball remains in Busquets’ court.

“We will work together with the sports management. The choice is his. He is a very important person in the club. He has to decide, but he has earned the right to decide his future. If he could continue, I would be delighted.”

In the meantime, both Xavi and Busquets will be focusing on securing their first La Liga title as manager and captain respectively.