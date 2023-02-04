Xavi Hernandez “looking after” injured Barcelona winger

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has made no secret of his intention to include Barcelona youth players in his squad at every possible opportunity. Gavi has thrived under him, as have the likes of Alejandro Balde and Pedri.

Several Barca Atletic and U19 players have been given opportunities this season by Xavi. Of late, Angel Alarcon was given his first team debut in the Copa del Rey victory over AD Ceuta, while defender Chadi Riad has been included in Xavi’s 25-man squad for the Europa League.

One player Xavi has a keen interest in is Alex Collado. Albeit not as young as the aforementioned players, the 23-year-old is highly regarded by Barca’s head coach, although he is currently a long term casualty having suffered a muscle injury at the start of January.

Collado is on loan at fellow La Liga side Elche, but has been doing his rehabilitation process at Ciutat Esportiva of FC Barcelona. Sport report that Xavi has regularly been checking in with the winger as he continues his recovery.

Collado’s Barcelona contract expires next summer, so once he returns to the club next season, he has one more chance to prove that he deserves to play in the famous Blaugrana shirt.