Xavi drops Barcelona wonderkid after lack of first team appearances

Barcelona’s 21-man squad for Sunday’s La Liga fixture against Sevilla is a familiar one, although there is one name that has been ever-present that is missing. Pablo Torre has been a regular inclusion of Xavi Hernandez’s squads this season, but he will be absent for the match at the Camp Nou.

Instead, the teenager will play for Barca Atletic in their Primera Federacion fixture against Cornella on Saturday. Despite having regular been a part of Xavi’s squad for the first team, Torre has barely played, and the decision has been made to demote him.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s match against Sevilla, Xavi confirmed that the decision has been made in order to get Torre more regular playing time.

“He hasn’t played many games. We have spoken with him, he needs rhyme, matches. He can’t grow without playing. There is nothing new about that. He’s going to play with the subsidiary.”

Torre’s Barcelona career has stagnated despite early promise, and club officials will be hopeful that he can show his value, starting with Saturday’s fixture.