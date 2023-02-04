WATCH: Barcelona wonderkid target scores again for Brazil at U20 Sudamericano

The U20 Sudamericano in Colombia has allowed for some of the best young talent in South America to be showcased all at once. With Argentina already out of the tournament, Brazil are the big draw for many spectators.

On Friday night, the young Selecao defeated Venezuela 3-0 to make it two wins from two in the second edition of the group stages. After a goalless opening half, Vitor Roque gave Brazil the lead just four minutes into the second period. The teenager is wanted by Barcelona in the summer, no doubt club officials will be pleased to see him scoring again.

⚽️ VITOR ROQUE GOL!!!! QUE PASSE DO MARLON pqppic.twitter.com/nk12hOfc9b — Penta 🇧🇷 (@Selecaoinfo) February 3, 2023

The 17-year-old is the top scorer at the tournament, having now netted six times. He was played in behind the Venezuelan defence, timing his run to perfection before finishing beyond the goalkeeper.

The goal typifies why Barcelona are so interested in signing Roque. Despite being so young, the forward has undeniable talent, and will only continue to get better. Barca will hope that he is their player soon.