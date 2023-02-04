WATCH: Barcelona loanee sent off for Osasuna after heated exchange

Saturday’s fixture between Espanyol and Osasuna was a big match for both sides for different reasons. The hosts are embroiled in a relegation battle, while Los Rojillos are chasing a famous European place for next season.

Ante Budimir gave Osasuna the lead just before half time, before former Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite equalised in the second period for Espanyol. The match finished in a stalemate, but there was plenty of controversy.

The big flashpoint came just after Budimir’s opener, and moments before the half time whistle was blown. Osasuna’s Abde Ezzalzouli, on loan from Barcelona, came together with Espanyol’s Ronael Pierre-Gabriel on the left as the competed for the ball. The pair came head-to-head, before the latter appeared to grab Abde by the throat.

Tempers flare! 👿 Pierre-Gabriel and Ezzalzouli are sent off for their respective sides following a heated exchange 🟥 pic.twitter.com/jHhbKDMgVc — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 4, 2023

Both had already been booked, and were subsequently shown second yellows by referee Jesus Gil Manzano. The dismissals appeared to help the hosts more, as they scored the only goal after that point. They move up to 14th, while Osasuna remain in ninth.