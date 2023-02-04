Unofficial Premier League link could see Atletico Madrid duo depart this summer

In recent years, Atletico Madrid have taken a liking to Tottenham Hotspur fullbacks. Kieran Tripper joined in 2019, before leaving for Newcastle United in January 2022, while both Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty moved to the Spanish capital this season.

Doherty is the latest to make the move, having joined on deadline day on an initial six-month deal. The Irishman will compete with Nahuel Molina to be first choice at right back, and could make his debut on Saturday against Getafe.

Marca have drawn conclusions that Atleti and Spurs have developed a relationship from these transfers, which the Premier League side could use to their advantage this summer. The North London club have previously expressed their interest in both Yannick Carrasco and Jan Oblak, and they may use their increased standing with Los Rojiblancos to facilitate moves.

Oblak would be the big transfer for Spurs, as they seek a replacement for the under fire Hugo Lloris. There has been rumblings that Atleti are looking at the Slovenian’s long term successor, so a move at the end of the season could very well be possible.