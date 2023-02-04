Real Madrid “turned down” Joao Cancelo in January – Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid have been plagued by injuries since domestic football returned at the end of last year. Specifically, Carlo Ancelotti’s defence has suffered a number of knocks in recent weeks.

David Alaba has been missing for the last month, while Ferland Mendy was recently ruled out for two months with a muscle injury. Eder Militao suffered an injury against Valencia on Thursday, and club officials will hope that it is not serious for the Brazilian.

Despite their struggles, Real Madrid opted against bringing in any reinforcements in January, choosing to work with their limited resources instead. Fabrizio Romano revealed that they had the opportunity to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, but opted against the deal.

Real Madrid’s reasons including placing their trust in their current squad, which includes young Brazilian defender Vinicius Tobias, who has impressed for Castilla this season.

In the end, Cancelo moved to German champions Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season, and they reserve the right to sign the Portuguese on a permanent basis in the summer.