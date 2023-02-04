Real Madrid eyeing up next Brazilian wonderkid signing

It’s no secret that Real Madrid scouts have kept a close eye on the Brazilian market in recent years, as they search for the best young players in world football.

Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo were signed in successive years, and both have gone on to establish themselves as regular first team players under Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid will hope that Endrick can have a similar impact when he joins the club next summer from Palmeiras.

Now, Los Blancos have moved on to their next target. With the U20 Sudamericano currently taking place in Colombia, the best and brightest in South America are taking part, and the young Brazilian side have been in great form. One of their start players has been central defender Robert Renan, who has helped his team concede just four times in six matches.

Robert Renan tem mais qualidade com a bola que seus meio campistas… pic.twitter.com/lBUsTUzHsu — R.C. Buford BR (@RCBufordBR) January 26, 2023

Similar to Eder Militao, Renan is very adept on the ball, and can move out into midfield when required. Real Madrid have appreciated his performances at the tournament, and UOL, as per Sport, believe that they are considering a move for the 19-year-old.

Renan is currently at Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg, having joined earlier this year from Corinthians. However, he could be set to leave already if Real Madrid make a move in the summer, which is certainly a possibility.

Image via CBF