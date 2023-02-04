Ousmane Dembele pips Vinicius Junior to title of “best dribbler” of 2022

Ousmane Dembele has excelled at Barcelona this season. After a difficult spell at the club before, the Frenchman has firmly turned his fortunes around in the Blaugrana shirt.

Dembele is beginning to justify his huge transfer fee, in which Barca paid Borussia Dortmund a total of €145m back in 2017. A combination of injuries and personal issues threatened to ruin his spell in Catalonia, but the 25-year-old is making up for lost time now.

Dembele is a massive threat for Barcelona whenever he is on the ball, and he has shown his ability to beat defenders and create chances for his teammates. In 2022, he was the best player in the world for this, according to data from CIES Football Observatory, finishing narrowly ahead of El Clasico rival Vinicius Junior.

Barca fans have been delighted with Dembele’s displays this season, and they will be hoping for more to come. However, they won’t see any of the Frenchman for the next few weeks after he suffered a muscle injury against Girona last weekend.