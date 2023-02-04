Matt Doherty tipped for Atletico Madrid debut against Getafe

Matt Doherty could be in line for an immediate Atletico Madrid debut at home to Getafe this weekend.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Los Rojiblancos on the final day of the January transfer window in a surprise move from Tottenham.

Atletico opted to agree a free transfer deal, after Spurs reluctantly terminated his contract due to an excess of players away on international loans, and the 31-year-old could feature in the Spanish capital.

📋 Nuestra 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮 para mañana 👊 pic.twitter.com/ME1fwfQB6J — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 3, 2023

Diego Simeone is predicted to stick with the same starting line up that won 1-0 away at Osasuna last time out.

However, the Argentinian coach does make some other changes to the matchday squad, alongside the inclusion of new man Doherty.

Stefan Savic and Marcos Lllorente both return following injuries last week with Belgian star Yannick Carrasco also involved.

Carrasco was omitted for the trip to Pamplona following transfer speculation linking him with a late move to Barcelona last month.

