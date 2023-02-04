Manchester United interested in summer move for Barcelona forward

In just 12 days’ time, Barcelona and Manchester United will face off in the first leg of their last 32 Europa League tie. Both sides are two of the favourites to win the whole competition, so a victory would be a big step towards another trophy.

Both teams have many quality players that could decide the occasion. For Manchester United, they have Marcus Rashford, Antony and Bruno Fernandes, while Barca have the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Gavi. One player that could make a difference is Ansu Fati, who could use Ousmane Dembele’s injury as a chance to start.

Fati has been frustrated by his lack of starts, but he is the only Barcelona player this season to have appeared in every match for the club. Xavi values him, but he could be about to lose him in the summer to their Europa League opponents.

Sport believe that Man Utd could make Fati a priority signing, as they look to add a quality striker in the summer. The 20-year-old has operated as a central forward at times for Barca this season, and Erik ten Haag is interested is securing Fat’s signature.

Unfortunately for the Premier League giants, Barcelona are unlikely to be willing to sell Fati, who has a €1bn release clause. As such, it will be very difficult to prise him away from the La Liga leaders,