La Liga side to ask Real Madrid for Endrick Felipe loan

Endrick’s arrival at Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 has been early anticipated ever since the deal was announced in December. The 16-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in world football, and he is expected to be a big player for Los Blancos in the future.

It’s not just Real Madrid that are looking forward to his arrival in Spanish football, and the teenager’s first move in Spain is already being thought about, despite the transfer not being confirmed for another 16 months.

GOL Digital are reporting that Real Betis are preparing ahead, and they want Endrick on loan from Real Madrid for the 2024/25 season. Los Verdiblancos are well aware on the Brazilian’s talents, and they are hopeful of signing him on a temporary deal when he moves to Spain.

However, they are expected to be unsuccessful in their bid, and Endrick is likely to remain with the first team squad at Real Madrid upon his arrival from Brazil, with Castilla also not a possibility.

He is expected to link up with fellow Brazilians Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, who have also moved straight from their homeland and become a success in the famous white jersey.