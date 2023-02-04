Karim Benzema closing in on Real Madrid renewal

Although he hasn’t reached the heights of last season, when his exploits won him his first ever Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema has still reaffirmed his importance to Real Madrid this campaign.

The Frenchman is the club’s captain and talisman, and having already lifted the European Super Cup earlier in the season, he will hope to have won even more honours by the time June rolls around.

He is now 35, and his fitness is certainly declining, but Benzema’s importance to Real Madrid remains unquestioned. Club officials know how crucial he is, and have been desperate to secure his services for another season, which his current deal expiring in the summer.

Nicolo Schira reports that Benzema is close to signing a new deal in the Spanish capital, which would see him sign a one-year extension until the summer of 2024, taking his through to when Endrick joins the club. The Brazilian is expected to be Benzema’s long term successor.

Benzema’s contribution has been questioned at times this season by Real Madrid fans, but his commitment to the cause appears to remain the same as always, and his time at the club looks to be extended.