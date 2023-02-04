Karim Benzema “asks” Florentino Perez for Real Madrid signing

Karim Benzema has undoubtedly affirmed himself as one of Real Madrid’s greatest strikers of the modern era. The Frenchman shone as part of the famous “BBC” trio of himself, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, but he has got even better since they disbanded.

He had his greatest year in a Real Madrid shirt in 2022, and bagged himself the Ballon d’Or award for the first time in his career, and the ripe old age of 34. Despite his age, Benzema continues to perform at a high level.

However, his fitness has been called into question this season, with numerous injuries hampering the club captain. As the only natural striker in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, there is pressure on Benzema to stay fit. However, he wants another forward in as a support to himself, and Fichajes report that he has requested that the club to make a summer move for a striker.

With Endrick joining in the following summer, Benzema would remain as the first team’s sole striker next season if another isn’t signed. With his body slowing down, it could be a necessary move for Real Madrid as they aim to stay on top in Spain and Europe.