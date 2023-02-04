European wonderkid affirms his desire to join Real Madrid

Florentino Perez’s vision for Real Madrid is domineering success across both Spain and Europe, and the best players in the world will help him achieve his goals.

Real Madrid’s transfer strategy in recent years has revolved around signing some of the world’s best young talent and helping them blossom in a top-level environment. The trick has already worked with Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Aurelien Tchouameni, among others, and they hope it will work with Endrick when he joins next summer.

Many players are attracted to playing for Real Madrid, and young players are no different. One of those who has emphatically stated his desire to wear the famous white jersey is Roony Bardghji. The Swedish teenager is one of Europe’s most exciting wonderkids, and speaking to Aftonbladet, he made his future career intentions clear.

“My goal is to become the best footballer in the world. I’ve had that since I was a kid. No one can stop me from it except myself.

“The dream is of course to take the next step to the big leagues, clubs and tournaments. And the club I want to end up in? I want to play at Real Madrid and stay there for many years.”

With a market value of just €2m, Los Blancos may take a punt on Bardghji and put him in Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side. Alternatively, they may wait until he makes his mark for FC Copenhagen before pursuing the young forward.

via FC Copenhagen