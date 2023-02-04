Barcelona to return with bid for Brazilian wonderkid in the summer

Barcelona have upped their scouting efforts in South America in recent months. After missing out on Endrick, who joined El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, they have continued searching for the best talents across the continent.

Lucas Roman was signed in January from Ferro, while Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque has been linked with a summer move. Another Brazilian that was being lined up with a move last month was Flamengo defender Wesley. The 19-year-old is highly regarded in his homeland, and Barca have been very interested in bringing him to Catalonia.

However, a move broke down in January due to Flamengo’s demands, but Sport report that Barcelona are likely to return with another offer for the fullback in the summer. Barca hope that the Brazilian giants will lower their asking price at the end of the season.

Having missed out on signing Julian Araujo in the winter transfer window by 18 seconds, Barcelona will hope to tie down a deal for one of their South American targets at the earliest possible opportunity in the summer.