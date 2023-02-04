Barcelona add three talented youngsters to Europa League squad

After a disappointing Champions League group stage campaign in the first half of the season, Barcelona must now prepare for life in the Europa League. Xavi Hernandez’s side are one of the favourites to life the trophy, but face out of their biggest challengers in the last 32.

Erik ten Haag’s Manchester United will be their opponents, with the first leg at the Camp Nou on the 16th February. Barcelona have been finalising their Europa League squad ahead of the tie, and some last minute changes have been made.

Sport report that Chadi Riad has been added to Barca’s “A” list for the squad, in which Gerard Pique and Memphis Depay are no longer included due to their respective departures from the club. The young Moroccan defender will be another option for Xavi as he aims for European success this season.

Two more youngers have been added to the squad, albeit in the “B” list. Angel Alarcon, who has been included in the first team squad of late due to Depay’s departure, and Aleix Garrido have been included, and could be involved against Man Utd in 12 days’ time.