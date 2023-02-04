Athletic Club Cadiz

Athletic Club seal first La Liga win of 2023 against Cadiz

Athletic Club picked up their first La Liga win of 2023, thanks to a hat trick from Ohian Sancet, in routine 4-1 victory over Cadiz.

The Basque giants have struggled for positivity either side of the World Cup break, with their last three points in league action coming on November 8.

Progress to the Copa del Rey semi finals has not been matched on the league front but they cruised to victory in Bilbao.

The home side got the ball rolling early on, via Sancet’s powerful deflected opener, before Gonzalo Escalante quickly produced a close range equaliser.

However, the parity was broken before the break, as the Basque giants produced a quick fire double.

Sancet showed his sharp instincts inside the box once again before Yeray Alvarez powered home a superb header.

That put Athletic Club in the ascendency after the restart, and despite Yuri Berchiche’s red card, Nico Williams kept his composure to tee up Sancet for his third of the night.

Up next for Athletic Club is a league trip to Valencia next weekend with relegation battling Cadiz at home to Girona.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Gonzalo Escalante Ohian Sancet Yeray Alvarez Yuri Berchiche

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News