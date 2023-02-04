Athletic Club seal first La Liga win of 2023 against Cadiz

Athletic Club picked up their first La Liga win of 2023, thanks to a hat trick from Ohian Sancet, in routine 4-1 victory over Cadiz.

The Basque giants have struggled for positivity either side of the World Cup break, with their last three points in league action coming on November 8.

Progress to the Copa del Rey semi finals has not been matched on the league front but they cruised to victory in Bilbao.

The home side got the ball rolling early on, via Sancet’s powerful deflected opener, before Gonzalo Escalante quickly produced a close range equaliser.

Blasted into the back of the net! 💥 Oihan Sancet gives Athletic Club the lead with a powerful strike 🦁#LaLigaSantander | #AthleticCádiz pic.twitter.com/QuibaNdHjL — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 3, 2023

Brian Ocampo 👏🇺🇾 Wonderful play by the Uruguayan to set up Gonzalo Escalante who scores his first LaLiga goal for Cádiz ⚽#LaLigaSantander | #AthleticCádiz pic.twitter.com/13lwvKPqfQ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 3, 2023

However, the parity was broken before the break, as the Basque giants produced a quick fire double.

Sancet showed his sharp instincts inside the box once again before Yeray Alvarez powered home a superb header.

Laid on a plate 🎯 Yeray Álvarez heads in from Iker Muniain's pinpoint ball to make it 3-1 🫡#LaLigaSantander | #AthleticCádiz pic.twitter.com/M0UH1RFZlN — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 3, 2023

That put Athletic Club in the ascendency after the restart, and despite Yuri Berchiche’s red card, Nico Williams kept his composure to tee up Sancet for his third of the night.

Athletic Club are down to ten men as Yuri Berchiche is sent off! 🔴 👀 Could that be provide a way back into the game for Cádiz? #LaLigaSantander | #AthleticCádiz pic.twitter.com/z9aINQsZCk — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 3, 2023

🔥⚽ That's his third! It's a hattrick for Oihan Sancet to extend Athletic Club's lead 🦁#LaLigaSantander | #AthleticCádiz pic.twitter.com/IQ7YGMJMwC — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 3, 2023

Up next for Athletic Club is a league trip to Valencia next weekend with relegation battling Cadiz at home to Girona.

Images via Getty Images