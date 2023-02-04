Analysis: Which Juventus stars should Barcelona make summer moves for?

Juventus are currently in disarray. Having already been deducted 15 points in Serie A this season, they could be docked another 20 points, which would see them drop to just three points and bottom of the table, with relegation very likely.

This would be a disaster for the Old Lady, who are undoubtedly one of Italy’s biggest clubs. They are already been underperforming this season, but another points deduction could mean Serie B football next year.

If that were to be the case, many of the club’s stars would likely seek a move away in the summer. Plenty of top sides across Europe would be sniffing about, and cut-price deals could see Juventus’ squad dismantled.

This situation could play into Barcelona’s hands, as they are unlikely to be able to afford big transfer fees. Juventus have a lot of quality in their squad, and Fichajes believe that the La Liga leaders are focus on three players in particular: Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic. All three are excellent players, but which would suit Barcelona’s needs more?

With Sergio Busquets possibly leaving at the end of the season, Barcelona will likely look for another defensive midfielder in the summer. Locatelli falls into the bracket, and the Italian international is adept at player as a pivot, which is what would be required of him in Catalonia. Of the three, he is likely to be the cheapest, and could very well make the most sense for Barca.

However, a player of Chiesa’s mould will also be required by Barcelona this summer. With Memphis Depay’s departure to Atletico Madrid last month, Xavi Hernandez would need a senior forward added to his squad for next season, and a left winger is likely to be their focus. Despite Depay having been a central striker, Xavi will allow Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres to provide backup to Robert Lewandowski, which would open up space for a left sided forward to be signed.

Chiesa can play on either flank, but tends to be more suited to the left. He would suit Barcelona very well, and would certainly be a welcome addition to the squad. Like with Locatelli, it would depend on the price, but if a cheaper deal can be arranged, the 25-year-old would be a sensational signing.

However, Vlahovic is probably the most exciting of the three names mentioned. The Serbian striker is one of the best young forwards in world football, although he has struggled for form at times since joining Juventus from Fiorentina in last January. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old is a fantastic prospect who will likely go on to become one of the best strikers across Europe.

Barcelona only have Lewandowski as a natural number 9, so Vlahovic again would be a welcome addition. However, he would likely only be a backup to the Pole, which would not appeal to the young forward. As such, he is perhaps unlikely to move to Barca if available, although he would be an excellent signing.

All three players would make Barcelona a stronger squad, but whether moves should be made would depend on other circumstances. If Busquets does leave, Locatelli could become a priority signing, but at the moment, Chiesa would be a better fit for Xavi’s squad.