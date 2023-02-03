Turkish President confirms negotiations with Isco after Union Berlin collapse

Former Real Madrid and Sevilla playmaker Isco has found himself without a club with most European transfer windows shut, following his collapsed deal with Union Berlin. All signs point to one destination.

The Spain international was due to join Union on transfer deadline day, but the deal fell apart. Isco had already passed a medical in Germany, but at the last minute, it is reported that his agent changed the conditions in order to ask for more money, at which point Union pulled the plug.

One of the few European leagues with its window still open is Turkey, where the transfer period ends on the eighth of February. Diario AS quoted Konyaspor President As Akcan, who confirmed that they were in talks with the 30-year-old.

“It is correct, we are in a negotiation process with Isco. I can say the dialogues are going well. We are not yet sure if we have reached an agreement, otherwise we would say so openly. We are doing everything possible to close the signing.”

“We have time until the 8th of this month, but I think everything will be resolved with Isco, one way or another, as soon as possible. Now we have an opportunity to close this signing. We are positive.”

Few would have seen Isco joining an eighth-placed side in the Turkish Superlig just five years ago. He mutually terminated his contract last December after a falling out Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi. He had started the season in reasonable form under Julen Lopetegui, but quickly found himself out of favour with Jorge Sampaoli.