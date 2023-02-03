Tottenham missed out on transfer deal for Gerard Deulofeu

Premier League giants Tottenham reportedly missed out on a deadline day deal for Spanish international Gerard Deulofeu.

Spurs were working to bring in new faces until the final hours of the January transfer window, as Pedro Porro joined from Sporting Lisbon, and Matt Doherty completed a surprise move to Atletico Madrid.

However, alongside the acquisition of Porro, Antonio Conte was also eyeing another La Roja star, to bolster his attacking options in North London.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a deal to bring Deulofeu back to the Premier League was ‘almost done’ before the 28-year-old suffered a knee injury last month.

Gerard Deulofeu was close to joining Tottenham in January… then his injury changed the story. Deal was very, very advanced. ⚪️ #THFC 🎥 Manchester United 🇭🇷, Arsenal 🇪🇸 and more stories behind the scenes of the January transfer window: https://t.co/TWzZqYcF0g pic.twitter.com/drdYWpM8hJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2023

That scuppered any chance of Deulofeu moving on from Udinese until at least the summer and he is not expected to feature again this season.

His current contract in Italy expires in 2024, and Spurs could reignite their interest in him, if his rehabilitation remains on track in the coming months.