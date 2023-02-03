Take it or leave it – Real Madrid to refuse to offer improved terms to trio

Few clubs would allow so many of their stars into the final six months of their contract with such confidence and calm as Real Madrid. Six of their players are out of contact in the summer, but Los Blancos have shown little sign of panicking about that fact.

Mariano Diaz is expected to leave, while Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will likely sign new one-year deals if they want to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu. There are question marks over the other three though; Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio.

All three would have good offers from elsewhere if they do want to seek life away from Madrid, but Los Blancos are likely to make them offers on their terms. Without being essential stars, they will be offered deals reflecting a rotational role.

According to Cadena SER, it is barely even a negotiation. Real Madrid have made it clear to all three that regardless of what other offers there are out there, they will not up their terms as a result. In its essence, they are saying take it or leave it.

Real Madrid appear to be playing on the idea that all three have a deep-rooted affection for Real Madrid. Nacho has been there his entire career, while Asensio and Ceballos both joined when they were teenagers. That affection, their settled life and the attraction of simply playing for Real Madrid may be enough to persuade them into what are likely discounted deals in the context of the market.