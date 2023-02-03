Shakira hired help to discover Gerard Pique affair with Clara Chia

Gerard Pique and Shakira might have asked for respect and privacy immediately after their separation in an official statement, however both have been flung out the window of their multi-storey mansion in recent months.

After Shakira released a song clearly directed at Pique and his new lover Clara Chia, it went viral and has broken multiple streaming records.

Pique seems outwardly not to have been too bothered by it, doing his best to humour Shakira’s insults. More recently, he posted a picture with Chia, the first public acknowledgement of their relationship.

The press continue to be fed details of their break-up though. Supposedly Shakira initially became suspicious that Pique was being unfaithful to her due to an inconsistent jar of jam at their house.

MD now say that once those suspicions had some basis, she went straight for proof. The Colombian-Lebanese star then hired a private detective to follow Pique and was subsequently, rewarded, if that is the word, with photographic evidence of his infidelity with Chia.

After her return to Barcelona (she was in New York at the time), Shakira offered to go to couples counselling with Pique, but the former Barcelona defender refused. From there the relationship deteriorated.