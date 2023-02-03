Sevilla winger leaves for Turkey after just five months at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Sevilla have bid farewell to former Manchester United and Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj just five months after he joined the club.

Los Nervionenses sent Januzaj on loan to Istanbul Basaksehir for the rest of the season, with the Turkish side taking over his salary for that period.

The Belgian winger has scarcely been noticed since he arrived in Seville, making just six appearances, but only accumulating 125 minutes. Just one of those appearances was a start against Rayo Vallecano, when he was hooked at half-time.

Januzaj was signed in the final days of the transfer window in order to add depth to a squad short of wide players, but neither Julen Lopetegui nor Jorge Sampaoli saw him fit for purpose.

At Real Sociedad, Januzaj showed flashes of just how good he can be, but never managed to put together consistent runs of form. Imanol Alguacil eventually tired of him.

From a Sevilla perspective, it represents another failure on Monchi’s part from a disastrous summer window, in which several signings seemed to be made in part because they were available.