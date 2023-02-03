Pep Guardiola openminded over Joao Cancelo return

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is open to bringing Joao Cancelo back to the club next season.

Portuguese international Cancelo completed a late loan move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in one of the shocks of the January transfer window.

City agreed to a switch, with a €70m purchase clause available at the end of the campaign, amid reports of a row between Cancelo and Guardiola.

The 27-year-old remains under contract at the Etihad Stadium until and Guardiola stated the door is open in the summer.

“I wish him the best in his four months in Munich,” as per reports from BBC Sport.

“After the World Cup we started play a different way, and I liked what I saw. In the past two or three games he didn’t play much.

“He needs to play to be happy and so we decided to let him go to Munich.

“I don’t know what will happen next season. He had an incredible role in the last two league titles we won.

“I will not say a bad word about him, not about his work ethic, or his passion, or his skills.”

La Liga duo Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring the situation with Los Blancos long term admirers of Cancelo.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Cancelo was open to offers from Madrid, but the defending Spanish champions were committed to not signing new players in the winter market.

