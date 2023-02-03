Mesut Ozil set for retirement with immediate effect – report

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil may have played his last game of professional football, according to various reports.

The German midfielder has been at Istanbul Basaksehir since last summer, but has struggled to make it onto the pitch, playing just 142 minutes across seven matches for them.

Turkish outlet Fanatik say that Ozil will call time on his career imminently, after having failed to get over injuries this season. The 34-year-old feels he has reached the end of his career and has little desire or reason to continue on for the sake of it.

On his day, Ozil was one of the finest playmakers in world football, inventing assists from nowhere and splitting defences effortlessly. Across his career, he has accumulated 645 games, 114 goals and 221 assists.

Beginning his career at Schalke, Ozil won 92 caps for Germany, his crowning moment being the 2014 World Cup triumph. He spent around a decade at the top of the game, between Werder Bremen, Real Madrid and Arsenal. Since leaving Arsenal in 2020, Ozil has spent two years at Fenerbahce and this season at Basaksehir.