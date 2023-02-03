Jules Kounde claps back at Barcelona account over false statement

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is a talented footballer, but he is always brimming with personality.

The French defender is not afraid to express himself and frequently attends Barcelona matches in a variety of ‘out there’ outfits. That personality carries onto the pitch, perhaps most famously seen when he was sent off for launching the ball of current teammate Jordi Alba’s head, while playing for Sevilla.

The French defender took time out of his day on Friday to respond to Barcelona account, insinuating that the account was lying with a Pinocchio–inspired emoji.

The tweet, since deleted by Managing Barca, claimed that Kounde prefers playing right-back. It has been a topic of debate over whether Kounde is happy playing there this season.

Anyone who wants to see the original tweet. pic.twitter.com/LuqRlCVluI — richie_rich ⭐️ (@waraich_haseeb) February 3, 2023

The nub of the issue is that Managing Barca misquoted the news as too. The report in question claims that Kounde is content to play at right-back, rather than prefers to do so. He has always maintained that central defence is where he enjoys playing most.

Kounde has played as much at right-back as he has in the middle this season. Given Hector Bellerin’s departure, it implies that Xavi Hernandez intends on using him there regularly for the rest of the season.