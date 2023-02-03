FIFA to reject Barcelona move for Julian Araujo

Barcelona look set to sensationally miss out on their January transfer move for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo.

La Blaugrana made a late bid to sign the Mexican international in the final hours of the winter transfer last month market despite their financial issues.

The switch included a €2m up front payment for 50% of his playing rights with the potential for another €2m in future to be spent on another 40%.

However, despite an agreement over a structured deal, Barcelona failed to file the transfer paperwork to FIFA on time, with sporting director Mateu Alemay claiming they missed the deadline by 18 seconds.

Araujo has been training alone since the debacle, as all parties work towards a resolution in the coming days, with LA coach Greg Vanney confirming FIFA are now investigating the matter.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, FIFA will not sanction the deal, despite Barcelona’s optimism, and the transfer could now be delayed until the summer.