Everton unconvinced over Isco move

Former Real Madrid star Isco is attracting transfer interest from Premier League side Everton.

The 30-year-old is available as a free transfer, following a controversial exit from Sevilla in December, and he can join a new club outside of the transfer window.

Previous links with Bundesliga duo Union Berlin and RB Leipzig did not materialise into a transfer as the latter refused to break their wage structure to confirm a move.

Union Berlin official statement: "We wanted to have Isco in Berlin, but we have our limits. These were exceeded today — contrary to the previous agreement". "The transfer will not happen".

After failing to join up with a new team in the January window, Isco is on the hunt for a new challenge, with Everton mooted as a possible option.

However, despite Sean Dyche not signing any new players at Goodison Park, the experienced coach is rumoured to be unconvinced by Isco’s ability to cope with the physicality of the Premier League.

According to reports from The Independent, Isco was on a list of targets, but Dyche and Everton are likely to reject a move for him.