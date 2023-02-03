Dani Alves bail claim on the ropes after damning witness statements

Brazilian defender Dani Alves is likely facing a minimum of a year in prison, as the pre-trial process takes place in his alleged sexual assault case.

The former Barcelona and Sevilla right-back is currently in jail following accusations pertaining to an incident on the 30th of December in Barcelona nightclub Sutton. The 39-year-old was declared a potential flight risk and thus finds himself in preventative prison as he awaits trial.

His lawyer seemed confident that he could appeal to get Alves out on bail based on CCTV footage from the night in question, but those hopes look to be dying.

As the police take witness statements, both the victim’s cousin and friend confirmed her version of events. They also told the police that they were invited to the VIP area where Alves was, before he made sexual advances on them too.

In addition, the manager of the nightclub and six of the club’s employees corroborate seeing the victim distraught after the incident, as per Sport. Alves’ maintains that the sexual activity was consensual.

It could more or less confirm at least 12 months in prison for Alves. It is likely to be 1-2 years before the trial is resolved, as a standard in the Barcelona courts. If his bail claim is denied, then he would be forced to wait for the completion of the trial in prison.

In the meantime, former club Pumas are claiming he also owes the club €4.5m.

Former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell can attest to that possibility, after he spent nearly two years in custody on corruption charges that he was eventually acquitted of in 2017.