Carlo Ancelotti drops comment that will frustrate Real Madrid star

Real Madrid looked good against Real Sociedad last weekend, but confirmed their improving form against Valencia with a 2-0 win on Thursday night. With players coming back from injury, Ancelotti may now have a series of selection headaches, with the likes of Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga performing well in the interim.

Toni Kroos was imperious in the first stage of the season, but has seen his form dip in recent weeks. Last night he was taken off after 66 minutes, but Carlo Ancelotti told Diario AS that it was by his request.

“He asked me for the change. They are such good professionals that they themselves ask me for the changes! If I remove someone it is not because they are not playing well, but because I have resources on the bench.”

He continued on though, making a comment that will perhaps be less well-received.

“Rodrygo, for example, sometimes I don’t start him because I want him as an impact player. This is how he has changed many games… as a substitute, he has made us win a Champions League! Sometimes I choose to leave players on the bench so that I can put them on to change games.”

Rodrygo Goes has been performing well this season but there is a suspicion that with everyone fit, he does not make their starting XI. There have been whispers in Madrid that this is a source of frustration for the Brazilian, who feels he is deserving of that spot. The Italian’s comments will do little to comfort him.

Ancelotti is right in his analysis that Rodrygo continues to be effective from the bench, but equally that will serve as little consolation to the footballer himself. Regardless of the impact he continues to have, Rodrygo will want to be included from the start.