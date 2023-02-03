Barcelona veteran to hear club out over contract renewal

As they seal off their January plans, the biggest question marks hanging over their summer planning are already beginning to form in Barcelona. There is none bigger than the continuity of Sergio Busquets.

The 34-year-old has been heavily criticised in recent seasons, with many feeling it was time to move on from Busquets. However their greatest ever pivote has retained the faith of all of his managers thus far, including the incumbent Xavi Hernandez.

With his contract up at the end of the season, whether he decides to call it a day at Barcelona will heavily influence the Blaugrana’s plans going forward. Amid reports that Inter Miami, the alternative option he has been most heavily linked with, are already planning their next season with Busquets.

RAC1 (via Diario AS) dispute that Busquets has made up his mind though. They say that he is willing stay on and will hear Barcelona out. Crucially, with the salary limit biting hard in Barcelona, he is willing to lower his salary to continue.

However he will not stay at all costs. Busquets has no desire to be the scapegoat of the side or face the ire of Camp Nou, and will not remain if he feels he might be a problem for some.

Perhaps the person advocating the most for Busquets continuity is Xavi Hernandez. The Barcelona coach has been keen to emphasize that while it is decision, he wants Busquets to remain next season.

If Busquets does decide to leave, it will leave Barcelona in a tricky situation. They will be left without much money to pursue a quality replacement and may be forced to choose one of Frenkie de Jong or Franck Kessie to reprise the role of pivot as a starter.