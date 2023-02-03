Barcelona racing to renew most talented player at La Masia as vultures circle

Barcelona are hoping to avoid the exit of their most prized La Masia talent, and are set to accelerate negotiations in February after the close of the January market.

Lamine Yamal, just 15 years of age still, is gaining a reputation in Catalonia already for his incredible dribbling, passing and creativity. While still early in his career, Yamal appears to have it all when it comes to an attacking skillset.

Already Xavi Hernandez has called him up to first-team training on multiple occasions, hinting that he sees him as the next big thing to come out of La Masia. Supposedly Yamal is the player Xavi believes in most of the entire academy.

According to MD, the club are looking to accelerate contract negotiations in February, hoping to tie him down to a new contract. Yamal cannot sign a professional contract until he turns 16 in July, but Barcelona will want to have the terms already agreed to prevent other sides tempting away. They would be powerless to stop him leaving for free if that was the case.

Barcelona have lost many talented youngsters from La Masia in the past, most notably Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique. Xavi’s role in including the likes of Yamal in training from time to time could be crucial, as they must be able to see a pathway into the first team.