Barcelona continue contract offensive with tricky negotiation ahead

Barcelona might not have been active in the transfer market, but they are making haste with contract negotiations after the January window.

It’s been barely 72 hours since the window closed, but already they have started talks with Sergio Roberto over a new deal, while they are readying their pitch to convince Sergio Busquets to stay on.

MD also say that Barcelona have made their first contacts with Ousmane Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko, as they line up a new deal. The Blaugrana are keen to ensure that they tie down their best forward, after Robert Lewandowski, to a longer term deal. Currently his deal expires in 2024, meaning Barcelona will either be forced to accept an offer this summer or risk losing him on a free for a second time.

Premier League sides Liverpool and Newcastle United are both keeping an eye on the situation, with Dembele’s €50m release clause not serving as much of a deterrent. His market value probably surpasses that amount, thus the Blaugrana know they must wrap up a new contract before the summer to secure their position.

If history is instructive though, it will be a tricky negotiation. Sissoko and Barcelona were at loggerheads for months over Dembele, only managing to get a deal done after his last deal had expired. Only through Xavi Hernandez’s insistence did a deal get done last time round, but it is clear that Sissoko and Director of Football Mateu Alemany do not see eye to eye.