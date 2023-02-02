What William Carvalho said to get sent off against Barcelona, amid Real Betis fury

Real Betis made things interesting in the final minutes of their match with Barcelona, going down 2-1, but ultimately could not get a result. There was a great sense of injustice at the Benito Villamarin though.

The raucous atmosphere was directed at the referee, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, for what the home crowd perceived as a number of biased decisions. In particular, they felt there should have been a foul called on Frenkie de Jong during the opening goal.

During the match the likes of Borja Iglesias could be seen pointing to the Real Betis badge and making gestures of dismissal, seemingly implying that Betis were not being treated equally.

After the match William Carvalho was sent off on the pitch for giving his two cents on de Burgos Bengoetxea’s performance. As per Sport, ‘A disgrace, a disgrace. Very bad,’ was enough to get Carvalho a red card. That was what was written in the referee’s match report.

Borja ni se había enterado que habian expulsado a Carvalho tras acabar el partido hasta que se lo han dicho en la entrevista post partido. Vaya mafia tenéis montada. @LaLigapic.twitter.com/ILrGdFGmfi — LHCF (@LuizHenriquismo) February 1, 2023

In his post-match interview, Iglesias remained tight-lipped on his views of the refereeing, for fear of sanction, but he clearly was not happy. That was before he found out that Carvalho had been sent off for protesting, claiming that at times it seems there are ‘distinct’ criteria for the teams involved.

Carvalho is the third player in recent memory to be send off for calling a referee ‘very bad’, following on from Joao Felix and Ousmane Dembele. Controversially, Vinicius Junior escaped any punishment for the same complaint.