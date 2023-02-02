WATCH: VAR rules out Real Madrid’s opening goal for Karim Benzema foul

There is plenty of pressure on Real Madrid to secure all three points in their La Liga fixture against Valencia on Thursday. Barcelona’s victory against Real Betis on Wednesday moved Xavi Hernandez’s side eight points clear, and Real Madrid will be desperate to close the gap back to five.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have had chances to take the lead against their managerless opponents. Marco Asensio was denied by a big save from Giorgi Mamardashvili after only three minutes, and the Spanish international saw another effort blocked soon after.

Valencia held firm, but were finally broken in added time at the end of the first half. Luka Modric’s corner was headed home by Antonio Rudiger, who scored his third goal in the famous white shirt.

❌🎥 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿? Antonio Rudiger has the ball in the net until VAR intervenes for a foul by Karim Benzema! Is that harsh on Real and Benzema who is booked also!? 🟨#RealMadridValencia pic.twitter.com/KAYmiQJwAk — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 2, 2023

Or so he thought. VAR overturned the goal having deemed that Karim Benzema fouled Yunus Musah before Rudiger finished beyond Mamardashvili. The Real Madrid contested the decision, and was booked by referee Javier Alberola Rojas.

Benzema fouls Musah in the build-up to Madrid's disallowed goal. pic.twitter.com/22QMWQlJFN — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) February 2, 2023

Real Madrid now have 45 minutes to break the deadlock against Los Che, otherwise their deficit to league leaders Barcelona will grow even wider.