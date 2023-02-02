WATCH: Quickfire double has Real Madrid cruising to victory against Valencia

After the disappointing opening 45 minutes in their La Liga fixture against Valencia on Thursday, Real Madrid have taken firm control of the match courtesy of two quickfire goals.

Valencia held firm in the first half, although Real Madrid had chances. Marco Asensio saw one effort saved by Giorgio Mamardashvili, and had another blocked by a Los Che defender.

Real Madrid thought they’d opened the scoring in added time at the end of the first period, but Antonio Rudiger’s goal was ruled out after a foul by Karim Benzema on Yunus Musah in the build-up.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid weren’t made to wait long to take the lead, and what a strike to do so. Benzema laid the ball off to Asensio, who fired a bullet of an effort past Mamardashvili from the edge of the box.

It got even better for Real Madrid just minutes later. Playing his 200th game for the club, Vinicius Jr marked the occasion by grabbing a goal. The Brazilian broke from his own half and slotted the ball into the net to double Real Madrid’s lead.

It took longer than expected, but Real Madrid have finally established themselves on the game. They should see this one, which would put them back to within five points of La Liga leaders Barcelona.