WATCH: Julian Araujo trains with LA Galaxy as Barcelona move remains on hold

Barcelona are still waiting for clarification over the transfer of LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. An IT error meant that the Mexican’s move to the La Liga leaders was processed 18 seconds past the January transfer window deadline, and now Barca must wait to see whether FIFA approves the deal.

Should the transfer be accepted, Araujo will sign a permanent with Barca Atletic, but he is expected to be included in Xavi Hernandez’s first team. However, for the time being, he is still with his LA Galaxy teammates as they prepare for the resumption of the MLS, which starts again at the end of February.

Araujo was pictured at training with the rest of the Galaxy squad, as he eagerly awaits confirmation over whether his move to Barcelona will be approved.

Hello from LA Galaxy training! 🔵⚪️🟡 For those wondering, Julian Araujo is here. #LAGalaxy #MLD pic.twitter.com/5MBuysyRBm — Alex Ruiz (@AlxRuiz15) February 2, 2023

There is optimism from all camps that the deal will be finalised. Reports have suggested that the issue came from the MLS’ late submission of documents in relation to the transfer, rather that either of the two clubs.