WATCH: Barcelona add Spanish Super Cup to Camp Nou’s trophy collection

Barcelona won their first trophy of the Xavi Hernandez era earlier this month when they defeated Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

The Supercopa was Barca’s first trophy since they won the Copa del Rey in 2021, and their 18-month wait for a major honour was ended in spectacular fashion as they convincingly swept aside their El Clasico rivals in Riyadh.

On Thursday, they were given the opportunity to place the trophy among their collection inside the Camp Nou. Club captain Sergio Busquets, accompanied by president Joan Laporta, was pictured placing the Supercopa trophy inside the cabinet which houses Barca’s honours.

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets was given the opportunity to add another trophy to the club's collection today. The Spanish Super Cup has been added to the club's trophy cabinet, having been won earlier this month against Real Madrid.pic.twitter.com/LLklVzBiwG — Football España (@footballespana_) February 2, 2023

It wasn’t the only trophy to be inaugurated into the club’s collection on Thursday, as Barcelona Femeni player Alexia Putellas was also pictured placing her second Ballon d’Or into the trophy cabinet. Putellas won the honour last year, and she was given the opportunity to bestow it among Barcelona’s greatest achievements.

I ja en van dos! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Hbub8hO108 — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) February 2, 2023

Barcelona will hope that the Supercopa isn’t the only trophy being added to their collection this season, as Xavi’s side aim for add up to three more honours before the end of the campaign.