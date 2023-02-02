Sevilla planning Premier League or Serie A departure for World Cup starring goalkeeper

Had it not been for the exploits of Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez, Yassine Bounou would most likely have been the best goalkeeper at the Qatar World Cup last year.

The Moroccan stopper was in sensational form, and kept clean sheets against Belgium, Croatia, Spain and Portugal as the African side became first team from their continent to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup.

Bono has continued his international form into his performances for Sevilla, as he aims to help the Andalusian side escape from the relegation fight. He has kept clean sheets in his last two La Liga matches, which has seen Los Nervionenses move up to 13th in the table.

Vaya paradón de bono increíble pic.twitter.com/qBIBhqQCMP — @scotta23 (@scotta23SFC) January 25, 2023

However, this season could be Bono’s last at Sevilla. Fichajes reports that Premier League pair Leeds United and West Ham United are considering a move this summer, along with Serie A sides AC Milan and AS Roma.

With the 31-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of next season, Sevilla may look to cash in on their star keeper, who has a market value of €15m, especially with the club looking to balance their books.