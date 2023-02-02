Sergio Busquets to consider extending Barcelona stay for another season

Sergio Busquets lifted his first trophy as Barcelona captain last month, when the Blaugrana defeated Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh.

The 34-year-old took over the club captaincy from Lionel Messi, when the Argentine left to join French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021. After a trophyless first season as skipper, he finally got his hands on silverware this campaign.

Busquets will be aiming for more silverware to end the year, in what could be his final season with the club. His contract expires in the summer, and there have been plenty of rumours that he could get set to move on. Inter Miami have been touted as his likely destination for next season, and the MLS side believe that Busquets will be their player.

However, rac1 report that Busquets is willing to renew at Barcelona, and is awaiting an offer from the club before deciding on his future.

Xavi Hernandez has said in the past that he is desperate for his club captain to remain in Catalonia, and there appears to be growing optimism that this could be the case.