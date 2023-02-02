Revealed: The reason for Vinicius Junior’s choice of black boots for Valencia fixture

Real Madrid’s La Liga fixture against Valencia is a big match for Los Blancos. Barcelona’s victory against Real Betis on Wednesday has stretched the gap at the top of the league to eight points, and Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be keen to shorten it back to five.

The game against Los Che is also a special one for Real Madrid’s superstar winger Vinicius Junior, who will play his 200th match for the club on Thursday. Having signed from Flamengo in 2018, the 22-year-old has developed into key player for the reigning Spanish and European champions.

Um dia especial! 🤍 Fazendo história e querendo mais! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8ZonteOfDU — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) February 2, 2023

For the first half of the match, Vinicius was seen to be wearing blacked out boots, as opposed to his usual Nike boots. As revealed by Relevo, the reason for this is because the Brazilian has broken his contract with the sportswear giants.

Vinicius opted to change into white boots for the second half against Los Che, and netted his seventh La Liga goal in the 55th minute to make it 2-0 to Real Madrid.