Real Madrid consider summer move for Bayern Munich wonderkid

Real Madrid are already planning a massive swoop on the German market in the summer, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham being the club’s top transfer target.

The 19-year-old is also wanted by Liverpool and Manchester City, so Real Madrid are likely to be in something of a battle for Bellingham’s signature. However, they are confident of beating off the Premier League sides.

Bellingham may not be the only Bundesliga star moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. Fichajes state that Jamal Musiala is being considered as a possible target by club officials, who are keeping tabs on his situation at Bayern Munich.

Bild report that Bayern and Musiala have yet to see eye-to-eye over contract negotiations, and this could lead to the teenager leaving the German champions at the end of the season. Musiala is undoubtedly one of the best young players in the world, and Real Madrid are well aware of his talents.

With a market value of €100m, and his contract in Germany not expiring until 2026, Bayern are under no pressure to sell their star youngster. However, the door has been left open, and Real Madrid could seize their opportunity, especially if Bellingham doesn’t join.