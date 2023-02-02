Real Madrid consider letting Luka Modric leave in the summer

Luka Modric has been a lynchpin of the Real Madrid midfield for the last decade. Alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro, the trio formed one of the midfields in recent footballing history.

Together, they won a plethora of trophies while wearing the famous white shirt. However, their era is now over, with the Brazilian having left last summer to join Manchester United. Kroos could follow him out of the door at the end of this season, and the German may be joined by Modric, despite the 37-year-old’s willingness to stay at Real Madrid.

Cadena SER, as per Sport, believe that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is considering not renewing Modric’s contract, which expires this summer. With Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde all already at the club, and with Jude Bellingham being targeted for a summer move to Los Blancos, the club may decide to see Modric off and get his wages off their books.

Modric has been linked with a move to Al-Nassr, which would see him link up with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, and that may be his choice if he is let go from the reigning Spanish and European champions.